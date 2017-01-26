ABSYZ Spreads its Wings in Bangalore

BANGALORE, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

ABSYZ was founded in June 2011, by the young and dynamic duo Mr. Anshul Jain (CEO) and Mr. Balesh Lakshminarayanan (CTO) who had a great running career and were in a sweet spot until the entrepreneurial bug bit them. Since then, there has been no looking back for the duo, and team ABSYZ has grown by leaps and bounds. This bootstrapped firm had its share of hurdles initially but once they got their clients on-board, things just kept rolling. Clients stuck to them because of the high quality service delivered and complete customization as per the clients’ requirements.

Based out of California, ABSYZ has its development centre in Hyderabad along with plans to set up offices in different parts of the world. With the setting up of its new office in Bangalore, the team has been very ecstatic and in Balesh’s own words “milestone achieved”. For ABSYZ, 2016 was a year of happiness. Apart from completing 5 successful years, the company also become Gold partner for Salesforce.com.

ABSYZ is among the few partners who specialize only on Salesforce services and implementation, providing the best cloud solutions to businesses of different sectors and sizes. By adopting cloud computing, ABSYZ has speed to its advantage and can advise clients on the best solution that delivers real value for the business in quick time.

ABSYZ offers Salesforce consulting, implementation, audit, support, staff augmentation and training services. Its core expertise lies in helping companies increase sales, improve process efficiency and productivity by using the salesforce.com platform.

Commenting on their recent success, Anshul said, “This could not have been achieved without the brilliant team we have on board”. In fact, ABSYZ has the record of a very low attrition rate which was as low as 2% in 2016, this says a lot regarding the organizations work culture and how they treat their team.

With the advent of 2017 and one more milestone achieved, there are many more things to look out for from ABSYZ.

