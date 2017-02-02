99tests Launches World’s Most Scalable & Fastest Test Automation

BANGALORE, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

99tests Launches World’s First Crowd Automation Platform Designed to Deliver Continuous Testing for Enterprise Clients

99tests has launched the world’s most flexible and scalable test automation platform powered by crowd. Faster software development models require more efficient testing capabilities, something that the 99tests crowd platform can deliver.

The crowd automation platform can enable companies to achieve 10-fold efficiency in test automation in comparison to traditional automation techniques. Access to an on-demand QA team of skilled software professionals sourced through crowd makes it easy for enterprises to assess risks, plan tests and execute tests effectively. Additionally, the crowd also manages and maintains the automation scripts. The revolutionary platform is engineered to help developers get speedy feedback, minimize risks & improve software quality.

With the 99tests crowd platform, companies are no longer bound by limited access to skilled manpower for test automation. The platform relies on its pool of over 20,000 talented software professionals to manage the entire project from execution of exploratory tests, test case writing, test case execution to creation and maintenance of automation scripts. The crowd sourced automation platform can test each feature in real time, resulting in shorter feedback loop for software teams. The scale and efficiency provided by crowd thus enables faster results that can significantly boost the development cycles for enterprises. This added agility implies companies can evolve fast and implement continuous testing for improving their app quality.

Founded and headquartered in Bangalore, the company has helped over 200+ clients across the globe since its inception in 2010. Their latest clientele includes one of India’s largest payment app, BHIM. The company has also been ranked by leading research firm, ‘Gartner in their Market Guide For Crowd Sourced Application Testing.’

With the new product launch, the company aims to help product owners optimize their testing efforts and achieve high productivity in software development.

99tests is a product of Preenos Crowd Technologies Pvt Ltd. The company is funded by Infosys Co-founder, Kris Goplakrishnan; Allianz CIO, Steve Coles and Founder of Beenos, Teruhido Sato. 99tests is a crowd test automation platform for testing mobile and web apps by top notch testers. With over 20,000 crowd testers from 160+ countries, 99tests has helped over 200 clients including companies like P&G, Intuit and Security scorecard to test their software.

