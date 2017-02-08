99PerHour Raises Seed Funding

HYDERABAD, India, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

99PerHour Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. has raised a seed fund of $300,000 from angel investor Mr. V. Aanand R. of Virginia State (USA). The fund will be utilised to expand service categories from the present 18 to 100 across – utility, professional and personnel services.

Hourly paid services is a new concept in India and the firm is happy that within a short span they have completed 20000 orders in Hyderabad alone with 98% positive feedback. With such accomplishment, 99PerHour foresees a huge potential for their model across the globe. Presently, the company is building its vendor database in Singapore, Virginia State (U.S) and Santiago simultaneously which will help them begin their operations soon.

About 99PerHour India Pvt. Ltd.:

99PerHour delivers top-quality on-demand services at hourly rates starting from just Rs.99 per one hour – from licensed, vetted vendors who can visit homes, hotels, workplaces, and events in less than 30 minutes.

Whenever a request is raised for a Doctor, Engineer, Lawyer, Plumber or an Electrician, it sends a message to all the available professionals surrounding 2 km radius and the fastest to respond will reach the client’s doorstep within 30 minutes. Clients can pay at prefixed hourly rates starting from Rs.99/Hour, which involves no haggling. The back-end team handles all the follow ups, avoiding any hassle.

The team has successfully appointed 3000 vendors offering 18 services in Hyderabad. Very recently, they completed vendor database building across 12 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

