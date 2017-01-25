2nd Indian Engineering Olympiad – Making it Big for the Future Engineers of India

HYDERABAD, India, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

2nd Indian Engineering Olympiad (IEO), organized by Thinkcell Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd, is a pan India exam that offers a real test of engineering aptitude for the engineering students in their respective fields on a national platform. Over 1,80,000 students, including several from the best of the engineering colleges across the country are expected to register for the second edition of the exam this year to pit their skills against each other.

IEO is a 90 minutes exam that will test students in the second, third and final year of engineering on aptitude and technical knowledge in their respective streams. The TOP 3 rankers from each stream will be rewarded with medals, financial scholarships and excellence certificates. The TOP 100 rankers in each stream will get financial scholarships and merit certificates and all students who qualify in the exam will get a participation certificate. There are also awards for the colleges for best overall performance and best performance in each stream.

IEO (2017) will be conducted on Sunday, 26th February 2017 across 65+ centers in India. All students in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th year engineering are eligible to appear for the exam. Registrations are now open and can be done online on the IEO website http://www.engineeringolympiad.in. Please note that there is no registration fee to be paid to participate in IEO. Last day for registration has been extended till 2nd February 2017.

In the previous edition, IEO (2016) was a first-of-its-kind exam conducted across 104 centers in India. It was a grand success with nearly 1,52,000 students registering for the exam from the 2nd, 3rd and 4th year of engineering across various streams. The TOP 15 winners were awarded Medals, Certificates of Excellence and Financial Scholarships. Additionally, the TOP 1500 students were awarded Certificates of Merit as appreciation of their performance. Also, the TOP 15 colleges were given Best College awards and the colleges which actively participated in organizing and conducting the exam were given special appreciation awards.

All details pertaining to IEO can be obtained from http://www.engineeringolympiad.in

Partners & Sponsors

The event is powered by GATEFORUM and is supported by LogIQuest, Testfunda.com and Yukti – Our partners will be offering educational scholarships for all the qualifying participants.

About GATEFORUM

GATEFORUM (a division of Thinkcell Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), promoted by alumni of the IIMs and IITs, is the largest organization in India in the field of GATE training with presence in 65+ cities and has trained more than 1,80,000 students since its inception. The team at GATEFORUM comprises of Post Graduates of IITs, IISc and eminent professors teaching for GATE for a number of years. Currently GATEFORUM offers various preparatory tools for GATE aspirants like Intensive Classroom Coaching (ICP+), LIVE Internet-based classes (eGATE) Correspondence/Self study Course (DLP), and Online Test Series (TarGATE).

About LogIQuest

LogIQuest is an exclusive Kaplan Certified Education Provider (KCEP) for the in-person programs across the country and it also offer Kaplan’s online courses under the LogIQuest division. LogIQuest creates opportunities for Indian students to prepare for international admissions, English language and professional licensing exams like GRE, GMAT, LSAT, SAT, ACT, USMLE, NBDE, NCLEX, TOEFL and IELTS.

About TestFunda.com

TestFunda.com is the national leader in online aptitude test prep focusing on MBA and Bank test prep market. TestFunda has a strong technology focus – online, android app and analytics trusted by 6.1 lakh+ registered users and 350+ institutional partners.

About Yukti

Yukti is an IIT alumni body offering training and guidance to 8th to 12th standard students aspiring to get into the premier engineering institutes in the country. The aim of the Yukti team is to deliver quality coaching and guidance to bright students in their quest towards gaining entry into the hallowed portals of renowned educational institutes across the country. Yukti achieves the above through an optimal mix of highly qualified faculty, comprehensive study material and regular tests and monitoring. All the various study programmes conducted by Yukti have been designed, prepared, executed and coordinated by a core team of IIT alumni.

Media Contact:

Sreedhar Kudupudi

info@engineeringolympiad.in

+91-40 44664242

Thinkcell learning solutions pvt ltd