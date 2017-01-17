10th International Festival of Cell Phone Cinema Inaugurated

NOIDA, India, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

The 10th International Festival of Cell Phone Cinema was inaugurated with great pomp and show. It was planned and designed by International Film and Television Club of AAFT, at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140814/10104379-a )

“More than three hundred thousand interactions and enquiries have taken place in the last two months for this unique film festival related to mobile phones. The world is excited about the show,” said Sandeep Marwah, President of the festival introducing the birth of the IFCPC.

“I am proud to be associated with this festival from day one. It is the result of a joint film which was shot in 2006 in Noida and the rest in New York in 2007. The first-ever film festival on cell phone cinema has grown big in 10 years,” added Prof. Karl Bardosh, Master Professor in Kanbar Film School, Tisch School of Arts, New York University, USA.

“It is a pleasure to know so much not only about the festival but also about the activities of Marwah Studios. The festival is a full-fledged promotion of the mobile industry. In so many years it must have generated a huge demand for mobile phones. I appreciate the uniqueness and innovative ideas of Sandeep Marwah,” said Gopal Jiwarjika, President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

“We realized the importance of cell phones when we used a mobile phone as the shooting material in our feature film and could not find the difference. It is a wonderful tool to learn different aspects of film making,” said Pankaj Parashar, renowned film director, famous for his feature film, Banaras.

“I am ready to support and need affiliation from Marwah Studios to raise the level of events on art and culture like this international festival,” expressed Dr. Mridula Tandon, President of NGO Sakhshi.

“It is a great achievement for the Republic of India to initiate a festival of this kind and so different to promote art and culture,” said Mike Berry, Jury Member of Cannes International Festival and Emmy Musical Awards.

Sajida Khan, renowned actor; Dr. Sachin Bharti of Guru Gobind Singh Inderprasth University; Dr. Ajay Kumar, Director ASMS; Kalyan Sarkar, Director Festival, also spoke on the occasion.

Ashok Tyagi, Secretary General, International Chamber of Media And Entertainment Industry; Sunil Sharma, renowned Cinematographer; Yogesh Srivastava, Director PHD; Anju Handa, Dy. Director IFCFC, were also present.

Earlier, a solo exhibition of Mehar Juneja was also inaugurated by all the dignitaries with 35 colorful paintings depicting spirituality and waves, related to the festival.

About AAFT

AAFT – Asian Academy of Film and Television is one among the first ten best film schools of the world conducting 55 different courses in films, television, media, fashion and new media. The academy has churned out more than 12000 students hailing from 120 countries of the world. The institution has been bestowed upon more than 200 awards from all over the world.

Media contact:

Viney Kumar

Asian Society of Film & Television

+91-0120-4831143

info@aaft.com