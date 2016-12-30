People happy with demonetisation: MP CM

Bhopal, Dec 30 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said people in the country were happy at the central government’s move to demonetise higher value currency notes.

At the approach of the 50th day of the November 8 move, Chouhan said only people holding black money were unhappy.

“The Prime Minister had taken a huge risk for the welfare of the country. Demonetisation has broken the backbone of terrorism. It has removed corruption from the country,” the Chief Minister said.

“Those hoarding black money are not happy with the decision otherwise crores of people in the country support” the Modi-led government’s move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to root out corruption and black money from the country, he said.

Attacking opposition parties for criticising the move, Chouhan said: “Demonetisation has left opposition parties incapable of anything. Every day and night they see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their dreams as their public support is diminishing.”

“Sometimes they wake up from dreams to demand the Prime Minister’s resignation.”

The Chief Minister said the opposition was making a pretence of opposing the move. “In their heart, they also believe Modi had taken a right decision.”