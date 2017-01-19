Odisha extend date to receive public suggestions for budget

Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (IANS) The Odisha government on Thursday extended the date for inviting suggestions from the public for preparation of the annual budget for the 2017-18 fiscal.

Considering the pro-active participation of the people in the budget-making process, the state finance department has extended the last date for submission of budget suggestions until January 22.

The department has received a total of 1,113 suggestions from people so far, a statement said.

The finance department has invited suggestions from people in a structured format for the preparation of the annual budget.

The department has developed a web page budget.odisha.gov.in where suggestions can be submitted. The page would host budget documents and suggestions.

The suggestions can also be mailed at odisha.budget@gov.in. Similarly, suggestions for the budget were also invited through Whatsapp, Telegram, and SMS to Mobile number 09438161111.

Members of the public, civil society organisations, advocacy groups and other stakeholders are requested to make use of this unique opportunity to participate in the budget making process of the state government, the statement added.