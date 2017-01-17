No new bus for DTC: Delhi government



New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Delhi government has neither bought any new bus over the last two years nor does it have any plans to buy any in the near future, the state assembly was informed on Tuesday.

“In the last two years, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has added no new bus to its fleet,” Delhi Transport Minister Satyendar Jain said in response to a question by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta.

“There is no proposal to buy any new buses (in the near future). However, a plan is being formulated to run new buses in the cluster scheme,” he responded.

Before coming to power, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to add 10,000 more buses to Delhi’s transport system, a promise it reiterated even after coming to power.

Last year, Jain promised to procure 3,000 new buses by March this year.