UC News Announces UC We-Media Compensation Plan for Self Publishers, Key Opinion Leaders and Bloggers

UC News, a key component of UCWeb Inc, an Alibaba Mobile Business Group Company, has launched a detailed monetary compensation plan for writers, bloggers and self-publishers under its We-Media Program. Starting 5th Jan, 2016, all content providers who meet the set requirements will get commercial rewards for their blog post.

Chetan Bhagat at the UCWeb We-Media Program

UCWeb’s We-Media Program, a common platform for self-publishers and key opinion makers, aims to provide the users with a mix of both regular and niche content. It has seen major success in other countries and aims to bring viewpoints from celebrities, bloggers, key influencers or a common man to a single platform.

Announcing the monetary plan, Kenny Ye, GM Overseas Business, Alibaba Mobile Business Group, said, “With growth in consumption of Information Feeds, non-conventional News Feeds – including blog posts, independent write ups, imagery feeds, videologs, short video content and more have become a huge hit. Now, more than ever, there is increased readership of content from self-publishers and key opinion leaders. This move will help us offer unique content on UC News and further consolidate our role as a content distribution platform.”

Celebrated Author Chetan Bhagat, who was also part of the event, said, “I am delighted to be part of UCWeb’s We-Media Program. It’s a unique initiative for anyone who wants to publish on the web. Anyone can create an account, write, share, gain traffic, add to their followers and make money at the same time now. UC Browser has over 100 mn monthly active users, so writers get access to a wide audience. Being a writer myself, I am glad there is platform that promotes and lifts writers.“

There are more than 600 mn mobile users and 20 mn content creators in China. India currently has 371 mn mobile users with miniscule contribution from self-publishing. With a yawning demand-supply gap, the self-publishing industry in India is set for a major leap, emulating growth in the China market. For example, The WE-Media Platform saw an increase of 184% and 348% (MoM) in its page views of English and Hindi We-Media content respectively in the month of November. Humor and off-beat content are most popular amongst audiences reading in Hindi while Entertainment and Lifestyle scored with users reading in English.

“There is huge potential for user-generated content in India. We believe a good writer deserves rewards along with due credit and have, hence, launched a detailed bonus and rewards system for outstanding content providers. Not just that, UC News will help contributors gain traffic, revenue and followers from our platform. We encourage everyone to start the journey with your first memorable post,” Kenny added.

The UC WE-Media Program

Read by Millions, Paid by Millions

Self-Actualization

A profitable platform for everyone who loves writing

Smart distribution to find the right reader for your content

Guidance and most up-to-date information to understand your reader better

Traffic and Exposure

Huge viewership access with millions of potential readers

Easier user acquisition and faster popularity enhancement

Powerful content distribution to enlarge your influence

Revenue

Weekly Ad revenue sharing based on traffic & content categories

Rewards and compensation for quality and vertical content

Welcome rewards for new recruitments

Data and Insight

Comprehensive Dashboard for traffic and readerships analysis

Trending topics to inspire you for your next article

Upgraded interaction with your followers and readers

UC News recently had a successful partnership with Chetan Bhagat for the launch of his latest bestseller ‘One Indian Girl’. As a part of the WE-Media program, Chetan Bhagat wrote exclusive blog posts on UC News and had a successful Live chat on UC Browser. The event was viewed by over 15 lakh users and attracted over 18 million users to the campaign page in 3 days alone (Sept 28-30, 2016). UC News attracted a readership of 5 lakh for Chetan’s bonus chapter of the book and helped add over 58 thousand fans to his account.

To join UC We-Media Program, click http://mp.ucweb.com/register.h tml

About UC News

UC News is a big-data powered content distributor, serving as a one-stop source of trending and curated news content covering all popular categories that Indian users can consume on the go, with 20+ featured channels including news, cricket, technology, entertainment, movies, lifestyle, health, humor, etc. UC News integrates trending content from social media and partners with traditional media, self-publishers and key opinion leaders for original content. UC News is now available in 4 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Indonesian and English. UC News is major product of UCWeb Inc. – a business within Alibaba Mobile Business Group. UCWeb’s flagship product UC Browser now integrated with news feeds from UC News, is the No.1 mobile browser in India according to StatCounter.

About UCWeb

UCWeb Inc. (UCWeb), a business within Alibaba Mobile Business Group, is a leading provider of mobile internet software and services. Since the inception in 2004, UCWeb’s mission has been to provide better mobile internet experience to people around the world. The international product portfolio of UCWeb includes UC Browser (mobile browsing service), UC News (content distributor), 9Apps (Android app store), UC Union (mobile traffic and monetization platform), etc. UC Browser is one of the world’s top 3 mobile browsers (as per StatCounter). UC Browser has reached 420 million Monthly Active Users as of August 2016, while 9Apps has clocked over 250 million.

Additional information about UCWeb and its products can be found at www.ucweb.com.