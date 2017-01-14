TVS Motor Company Launches New Advertising Campaign for – TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVC revolves around the theme ‘ Engineered by the Stopwatch’ and highlights the Racing DNA of the brand on a race track

Celebrates the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V winning the Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2017

TVS Motor Company has launched a new campaign for its most powerful entrant in the RTR series – TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. In this TVC, the motorcycle is featured on the race track staying true to the racing DNA that Apache has been always associated with. Being the winner of Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2017, the commercial also celebrates this major achievement.

RTR series – TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Storyboard

This film is a testament to the distilled spirit of racing. Beating the stopwatch is the purest form of racing and that’s why the Apache RTR 200 4V is engineered by the stopwatch.

The film begins with a TVS Racing racer astride the new Apache RTR 200 4V which immediately displays the race acceleration of 0-60 kmph in 3.9 seconds. In a mere 25 seconds, it races along bringing to forefront the performance motorcycle’s racing aspects such as Pirelli Tyres, Race Spec Speedometer, Race tuned KVB Monoshock and Race derived OC3 technology in the engine. The films also highlights how the best racers constantly strive to hone their skills, to be faster, corner sharper and make lap times quicker.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Arun Siddharth, Vice President – Marketing (Motorcycles), TVS Motor Company said, “The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, straight from the stables of TVS Racing, has been engineered basis our experience on the race track and with inputs from our racers. The purpose of the TVC is to effectively show the amalgamation of technology and racing pedigree and staying true to our Apache brand association with the race track. The TVC also showcases that we received the title Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2017.”

“We believe there’s a perfect match between the spirit behind the Apache RTR 200 4V and the spirit of the finest racers. Which is that the best way to get better is to constantly outdo oneself? It is this spirit that the latest piece of communication for the Apache RTR 200 4V brings alive.” Team McCann

You Tube link for the creative: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVP_p5qdm68