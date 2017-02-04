Taiwanese ICT Brands to Help Realize the “Digital India” Dream

To take part in the fast-growing ICT market in India, Taiwan Excellence, will host a product exhibition of the many splendid ICT products of several renowned Taiwan brands at Convergence India 2017 on February 8-10 in New Delhi. The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will showcase 36 Taiwan Excellence Award – winning products under the theme “Taiwan ICT Technology: Connects You to the World”

MSI, GE62 Gaming Laptop

The Indian government’s push to empower and transform the lives of its citizens through various initiatives, such as Make in India, Digital India, Smart Cities, Skilling India and Startup India is reaping positive results. Owing to its effort, the nation is now on the cusp of realizing a digital transformation. Having been part of the initiatives, many Taiwanese ICT brands are excited about the prospect of a future “Digital India”. Meanwhile, these enterprises will continue to align with India’s digital development drive

Taiwan Excellence Award, which is an initiative of the Taiwan Bureau of Foreign Trade and managed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), represents the innovative and technological image of Taiwan’s most competitive industries. It is a symbol of outstanding reliability, innovation and value.

Among the featured brands during Convergence India 2017 will be MSI, a brand that resonates gaming experience; ASUS, which is a household name in India for superior laptops; and Plustek, which is known for its world-class quality scanners. The exhibition will also feature other prominent brands, such as Adata, which is widely known for its USB flash drives, USB hard drives and memory cards; GIGAbyte, which supplies some of the most trusted motherboards, graphic cards and computer notebooks on the global market today; QNAP, a corporation specializing in networking solutions for file sharing, virtualization, storage management and surveillance applications and Edimax, an enterprise dedicated to design, development, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of networking applications.

Speaking positively of the initiative, Michael Lin, Director of the Taipei World Trade Centre Liaison Office in Mumbai, said, “Taiwanese ICT brands are striving to work towards the Indian government’s vision of a Digital India. The ambitious digital programs initiated by the government are expected to not only bridge digital divide, but also empower Indians. We believe that Taiwan’s ICT enterprises have a significant role to play in the transformation and Taiwanese ICT brands will be part of the digital revolution in India.”

Expressing his reaction to the opportunity, Arnold Su, the National Sales Manager for the Consumer PC business at ASUS, said, “The technology industry is rapidly moving towards convergence. The ambitious plan of the Indian government creates an inclusive ecosystem to synergize new-age technologies and also access for all relevant stakeholders. With the platform created by TAITRA, Taiwanese brands will have more opportunity to showcase their ICT expertise to industry influencers and the general public.”

Convergence India serves as a platform to showcase the technologies used in the telecom, IT and broadcast and digital media sectors. Its purpose is to bring all the players from these industries together to help realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digital India.

About Taiwan Excellence

Taiwan Excellence represents the innovative and technological image of Taiwan’s most competitive industries. It is a symbol of reliability, innovation and tremendous value. Such excellence radiates from many of Taiwan’s niche industries, particularly the ICT industry, of which many have become renowned brands in their field. In the Indian market, Taiwan Excellence, along with a selection of 62 Taiwanese brands that are popular Internationally, expect to bring excellent lifestyles to consumers’ daily lives.

For more information and promotional events about Taiwan Excellence and popular Taiwanese brands, please visit the main site: http://www.taiwanexcellence.com.tw or the Indian event site: http://www.taiwanexcellence.in

Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT)

The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) was officially established under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan and is responsible for drafting Taiwan’s International trade policies and managing trade related activities. The BOFT’s role and position have undergone continual adjustments to meet the needs of the shifting international economic and trade environment.

For more information, please visit www.trade.gov.tw

TAITRA

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is globally recognized as Taiwan’s foremost non-profit trade promotion organization, with over 60 offices worldwide. For more than 40 years, TAITRA has been highly commended for its professional and outstanding services, offering a host of trade related services that cater to different business needs. Partially supported by the Taiwanese government and various commercial and industrial associations, TAITRA has been entrusted to spearhead numerous government projects, including the launch of the Taiwan Industry Image Enhancement Project (IEP) for the promotion of Taiwanese industries and to raise awareness for Taiwanese brands internationally.