Tagore’s “Mayar Khela” Revisited as an Opera for the First Time in Mumbai

Mohor Entertainment LLP recently organised Rabindranath Tagore’s masterpiece, “Mayar Khela” in Mumbai. This was the first time in few decades, the musical extravaganza was performed in the form of an Opera in its unabridged version. The grand show was highly applauded by fully packed auditorium with hundreds of people, glued to their seats for 3 hours 30 minutes. With vibrant stage, colorful costumes, artistic paintings matching poet’s imagination and delightful combination of Rabindra Sangeet and dance forms, the show was a visual treat.

Artist performing Mayar Khela

With more than 300 performers and technicians, the performance was a fine blend of lyric, dance and lights. The show was a throwback into an era when spectacle was less forced but elegantly orchestrated through melody, suave dance steps and brilliant use of lightning. The cast included Raul D’Souza, Prachi Saathi, Manju Elangbam, Mahathi Vijayprakash, Nilesh Singha, Debapriya Bose and Anusree Bonnerjee to name a few. Show was interpreted and directed by Sumitro Mukherjee. Background Painting and Production Designer (Set, Costume and Make-Up) was done by Mousumi Mukherjee. Choreographers included Debapriya Bose (daughter of late guru Ramgopal Bhattacharya), Raul D’Souza, Manju Elangbam, Anusree Bonnerjee and Moli Siddharth. The wonderful sound was designed by renowned sound engineer Gaurav Chopra.

Sumitro Mukherjee says, “I saw a dream… crossed many hurdles to make it true. Sometimes, I felt it’s a wild goose chase…there were moments of breakdown. But my inner self never left support. And finally the big day came. I was worried even on the previous day of the grand rehearsal, there were some major technical loops. But on the show day a strange calmness loomed over me. For the first time in my life I saw my entire production from the audience seat. Things kept on happening in front of my eyes. There were certain hiccups, but they passed on smoothly. My trance broke with the huge applauds remembered suddenly I have to go up on stage for the curtain call. Through the bright glares of light I could see one thing on and off stage..and that’s happiness on people’s faces. And that moment I realized… my dream came true.”

About Mohor Entertainment LLP

Inspired by the doyenne of Rabindra Sangeet, the late Smt. Kanika Bandyopadhyay, Mohor’s maiden venture opened in 1998 at the ISKON Auditorium (Juhu) with Tagore’s outstanding creation SHAPMOCHAN. Subsequently, JHAURO JHAURO RASHODHARA (The shower of feelings) in 1999, SAKHI SAMVAD (The interpretation of female chorus in Tagore`s creations) in 2001 & NABO NABO ROOPE (Based on Navarasa, taking excerpts from Tagore Ballets) in 2010, were staged at St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra.