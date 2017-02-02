Syska Launches Personal Care Category with a Leading E-tailer

Syska, the brand that has transformed the LED Lighting and Mobile Accessories Market in India now adds a new dimension to its portfolio, enters Personal Care Category revolutionizing the grooming habits of youth in India. The company also ropes in the very popular Sushant Singh Rajput, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sunny Leone as the Brand endorsers for both its Male and Female Category. The entry into the personal grooming space is likely to happen by early February 2017 with a leading e-tailer for the first 3 Months of the launch and then shall be made available with the offline Model as well. This strategic entry will help to fulfill the grooming aspirations of not only metro but also non-metro consumers.

Syska in its first phase shall roll out 30 beauty and Grooming products for both Men and Women. In line with the groups mission to create value and exceeding customer expectations in quality through product innovation and cutting edge technologies all Syska Personal Care products are researched and crafted in Korea. The product range includes; Shavers, trimmers and clippers for both Men and Women and also Hair straighteners, dryers, epilators, curlers & electronic exfoliators to empower the consumers by providing versatility basis their grooming requirements.

The brand plans to invest Rs. 100 Crore, for expansion and marketing. It targets to build itself synonym to the personal care Category like Syska is to ‘LED’. Along with several strategic tie ups with the celebrities as the brand endorser, rapid advertising through Print &TV Channels, theatre advertisements and mobile platforms, Syska Personal care aims to establish a stronger foothold with aggressive Marketing and sales strategy, bridging the connect with the consumers at the right touch points.

Speaking on the new category launch, Mr. Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director – Syska Group says, “The Electronic personal care category has a huge scope in the Industry. The category is also no longer specific only to Women, the 2000 cr Category is growing at a healthy pace of 25 – 30% year on year. We see a huge scope and potential in this category as there are not many brands providing the end solutions to both the TG.”

Being the pioneer in LED Lighting Solutions with more than 100 LED lounges, world-class R&D infrastructure, a robust distribution network of over 1400 distributors and more than 90,000 retailers and a superior sales & service team, Syska LED in less than 3 years, undoubtedly has emerged as the leading player in the global LED lighting landscape. Taking the Syska LED Legacy further, Syska Personal care aims to follow the same footsteps, being among the top brands of the category in next 2 years.

Syska Personal Care is the personal care products division of the diversified conglomerate Shree Sant Kripa (SSK) Group. Assembled with the latest innovation in technology, these products have the best solutions for your grooming and hygiene needs.

