Strong Digital Demand, Great Execution Mark Robust Q3

Net profit at Rs 6,778 Cr; up 2.9% Q-o-Q & 10.9% Y-o-Y in Q3

Revenue at Rs 29,735Cr; up 8.7% Y-o-Y; 1.5% Q-o-Q

Constant currency revenue growth of 2.0%, Volume growth of 1.0% QoQ

Digital revenues at 16.8%; up 30.2% Y-o-Y

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), the leading IT services, consulting and business solutions firm reported its consolidated financial results according to IFRS and Ind AS as on December 31, 2016.

Financial Highlights for Quarter Ended December 31, 2016

Operating Margins stable at 26.0%

Operating Income at Rs 7,733 crore; Growth of 6.3% Y-o-Y and 1.5% Q-o-Q

Strong Free Cash Flows at 111% of Net Profit

Total Dividend per share of Rs 6.50; Earnings Per Share at Rs 34.40

Proposed record date 24/01/17; Payment date 01/02/17

Business Highlights for Quarter Ended December 31, 2016

Total employees: 378,497; Gross addition: 18,362 employees

Attrition down further Q-o-Q to 11.3% (LTM) in IT Services

Clients in $50M+ revenue band increased by 2 and in $10M+ revenue band by 5

Commenting on the Q3 performance, CEO and MD, N Chandrasekaran said “The resilience of our business model and strength of our operating strategy has been brought to the fore by our performance in Q3, traditionally a quarter of weak demand. Our strengths in Digital, Platforms and Cloud as well as our deep knowledge of the customers’domain are driving our ability to play a strategic roleand make a holistic impact on the business.”

Mr Chandrasekaran added “To support and sustain our Digital business that is growing at 30% on an annual basis, we continue to build new capabilities in Digital technologies, empower employees to enhance agility in the workplace and invest moreto developIP-based platforms and products. Some of these products and platforms are maturing with greater customer adoption while others continue to be incubated in our Innovation labs. As digital adoption increases in 2017, we are well prepared to lead this change.”

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Financial Officer, said “We have shown great discipline and control at all levels to deliver another credible quarter. Alongside a good growth performance, we have been able to keep profitability stable in our desired range anddeliver over $1 billion in free cash flowduring the quarter.”

During Q3, growth was led by Energy & Utilities (up 5.8% sequentially), Hi-Tech (up 2.6% sequentially), BFSI (up 2.1% sequentially), Manufacturing (up 2.1% sequentially) and Retail (up 1.9% sequentially) in constant currency.

From a geography perspective, emerging markets like Latin America and India clocked double digit growth of 12.5% and 10.3% sequentially respectively while North America grew 2.2% sequentially and UK grew 1.7% sequentially.

From a services perspective, strength in growing segments like Platforms, Cloud and Internet of Things is evident from the growth in Asset Leveraged Solutions (up 21% sequentially), Infrastructure services (up 9.5% sequentially) and Engineering and Industrial Services (up 3.1% sequentially).

Select Digital Wins

Engaged by a North America based investment services firm for a consulting engagement to define an end-to-end strategy for predicting commercial loan performance using machine learning

Selected by a European multinational pharmaceutical company to empower employees digitally as a part of initiative to reimagine the workplace

Selected by a leading North American auto insurance company to reimagine the driver’s connected cars experience

Chosen by a leading North American insurance firm to transform their legacy claims program by using TCS proprietary Big Data product TCS Active Archive™

Selected by an American multinational financial services corporation to deliver advanced analytics using a comprehensive data management framework developed using TCS Big Data methodology

Chosen by a North American federal bank for an architecture and strategy consulting engagement to define their enterprise data strategy, operating model and execution roadmap

Chosen by a leading North American Bank to implement an end-to-end data transformation program using big data technologies

Selected by a leading North American Utilities company to transform their customer experience through a state-of-the-art digital customer engagement platform across all channels

Select Wins in Q3

Selected by a large European Bank as global strategic partner for IT transformation programs

Chosen as a Strategic Partner by a Global Financial Services major in North America to deliver Enterprise Infrastructure and Production Services leveraging Ignio TM , TCS’ cognitive automation product.

Selected by a leading energy company in United Kingdom for next-generation initiatives to enable faster adoption of cloud-based infrastructure and applications

Selected by a large Global Bank for a multi-year transformation project to optimise IT operations.

Selected by a North American Tier-1 Manufacturer as a strategic global transformation partner to drive in business agility, operational efficiency and IT model refinements.

Chosen by a large Europe retailer for establishing a Global Enterprise cloud across ANZ, US and Europe.

Engaged by India government for the transformation of digital services in areas of customs, central excise and service tax to enable GST implementation and the ease of doing business.

Selected by a large equipment rentals company in Japan to transform and replace its core systems

Selected by a leading European supplier of logistics & communication solutions to households and businesses to manage and digitally transform their core operational systems

Innovation and Intellectual Property

As of December 31, 2016, the company has applied for 3161 patents, including 80 applied during the quarter. Till date the company has been granted 440 patents

Human Resources

The total employee strength at the end of Q3 was 378,497 on a consolidated basis with gross addition of 18,362 (net addition: 6,978) employees. The total attrition rate (LTM) further fell to 11.3% in IT services and was at 12.2% including BPS. The percentage of women in TCS rose to an all-time high of 34.6%.

“Our efforts and investments to build professionals with the right digital skills continue and now more than 190,000 TCSers are equipped with new capabilities to help our customers with their transformations. We are also happy that our retention rates continue to rise as we remainengaged with our employees to help them succeed in a digital world,” said Ajoy Mukherjee, Executive vice president and Global Head, Human Resources.

Awards and Recognition

Business Leadership:

Gold award for TCS New York City Marathon App at Best in Biz Awards 2016

‘BEST Award’ 2016 from the Association for Talent Development

Named the “Top Employer Asia Pacific 2017” by the Top Employers Institute:

o First Time Top Employer Certifications in Philippines and China and Multi-year Certifications in Australia, India and Singapore

Named ‘Top 100 Excellence Employer of China’ and award for ‘Excellence in HR Management Team’ in China

Selected as a member of the Intellectual Property (IP) Asia Elite 2016

Partner:

Won ‘Supplier of the Year 2016’ Award from Cisco Systems Inc.

Awarded the Transformation Solution Partner 2016 for Americas by Hitachi Data systems

Won The Pega Japan Best Partner Award 2016

Awarded at Expericon 2016

o Most Active Partner

o Most Innovative Mobile Device Lab deployment for a leading Europe-based telecom provider

o ‘2016 Digital Innovator of the Year’

Sustainability:

Won ‘Project of the Year – Contribution to Community’ at PMI India Awards 2016

Received award for Social Inclusion and Diversity in Ecuador

Won the International Green Apple Environment Award for Carbon Reduction in UK & Ireland.

Award for contribution towards community service in South Africa

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that delivers real results to global business, ensuring a level of certainty no other firm can match. TCS offers a consulting-led, integrated portfolio of IT, BPS, infrastructure, engineering and assurance services. This is delivered through its unique Global Network Delivery Model™, recognized as the benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India’s largest industrial conglomerate, TCS has over 378,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 45 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $16.5 billion for year ended March 31, 2016 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India.

IFRS Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2015, September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2016

(In millions of Rs, except per share data)

Three-month period ended December 31, 2015 Three-month period ended September 30, 2016 Three-month period ended December 31, 2016 Revenue 273,640 292,840 297,350 Cost of revenue 152,194 165,340 168,780 Gross margin 121,446 127,500 128,570 SG & A expenses 48,684 51,330 51,240 Operating income 72,762 76,170 77,330 Other income (expense), net 6,991 10,520 11,850 Income before income taxes 79,753 86,690 89,180 Income taxes 18,501 20,660 21,040 Income after income taxes 61,252 66,030 68,140 Minority interest 157 170 360 Net income 61,095 65,860 67,780 Earnings per share in` 31.01 33.43 34.40

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of March 31, 2016 and December 31, 2016

(In millions of Rs)

As of March 31, 2016 As of December 31, 2016 Assets Property and equipment 117,900 116,970 Intangible assets and Goodwill 39,460 38,280 Accounts Receivable 240,730 242,120 Unbilled Revenues 39,920 45,370 Investments 228,220 349,210 Cash and Cash equivalents 62,950 37,460 Other current assets 63,740 87,230 Other non-current assets 119,200 89,350 Total Assets 912,120 1,005,990 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Shareholders’ Funds 731,890 838,470 Long term borrowings 830 590 Short term borrowings 1,620 1,960 Other current liabilities 154,070 140,640 Other non-current liabilities 20,170 20,800 Minority Interest 3,540 3,530 Total Liabilities 912,120 1,005,990

Ind AS Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

For the Quarter ended December 31, 2015, September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2016

(In crores of Rs, except per share data)

Quarter ended December 31, 2015 Quarter ended September 30, 2016 Quarter ended December 31, 2016 INCOME 27,364 29,284 29,735 EXPENDITURE a) Employee costs 14,011 15,280 15,275 b) Other operating expenses 5,606 5,891 6,231 c) Depreciation 471 496 496 Total Expenditure 20,088 21,667 22,002 Profit Before Taxes & Other Income 7,276 7,617 7,733 Other income (expense), net 699 1,052 1,185 Profit Before Taxes 7,975 8,669 8,918 Provision For Taxes 1,850 2,066 2,104 Profit After Taxes & Before Minority Interest 6,125 6,603 6,814 Minority Interest 15 17 36 Net Profit 6,110 6,586 6,778 Earnings per share in ` 31.01 33.43 34.40

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As at March 31, 2016and December 31, 2016

(In crores of Rs)