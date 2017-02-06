SRL Diagnostics WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE’17: Kick Starts its Nomination

SRL Diagnostics, a leading diagnostic chain in India, starts its nomination process to select women heroes for SRL WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE 2017. A remarkable platform, developed by SRL to recognize and felicitate women icons on the occasion of International Women’s Day, is a vision that focuses on celebrating and cherishing the spirit and achievements of women. Season 3 of the SRL WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE this year opens for people’s participation where they can nominate their idols and make their stories inspire the world. The nomination which is already live will end on 15th February 2017.

Having a belief that every woman is unique and a role model who beautifies the earth, SRL through this award salutes women who fought with courage during the struggles of their lives. These are the heroes who have set examples for others to follow.SRL will select exceptionally driven women who have a commendable contribution towards women empowerment and have emerged as winners, becoming a motivation for many.

Mr. Arindam Haldar, Chief Operating Officer, SRL Diagnostics said “SRL WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE is our annually celebrated property. Here we select and honor women for their valor and contribution to the society. This open forum will be a step towards transforming the lives of women from all walks of life through ‘Peoples’ Choice’. We wish to honor them for their significant contribution to the society and prowess they hold, to fight back the atrocities that society inflicts upon us. This is to change the stereotype thought of societies’ about the perception for the kind of abilities women are capable of. Going forward it will help promote courage, creativity and perseverance among other women.”

Under the360-degreecampaign, SRL will select women through multiple platforms like Facebook, SRL website, their collection centers and labs across India.Women will be selected from the categories: a) First Timers – Women who have forayed into a male-dominated industry and made a name for themselves, b) Survivors – Women who have beat the odds and are giving back to the society, c) Achievers – Women who have left comfortable jobs to transform the lives of the less privileged and d) Fighters – Women who have taken a stand against the societal norms only to emerge more resilient than ever.Further details about the nomination can be check @www.srlworld.com/women-of-substance/ and the nomination can also be submitted at womanofsubstance@srl.in

The criteria of selecting women will be based on their experiences and the impact it willcreate in the society as a whole for being the change agent for womanhood. On the jury of selecting women will be SRL’s Top Management.Theselected women of honor will suitably be felicitated by SRL Diagnostics with a high end cervical cancer screening and a lifetime offer of SRLs premium health screening package. In an endeavor to promote the message of preventive healthcare, the diagnostic chain will also release a report on ‘Importance of early diagnosis in women’.

About SRL Diagnostics

SRL is the largest Diagnostics Company in India having an impressive ‘Reach’, providing superior quality diagnostics services to its customers through a very efficient network of labs and collection points.

The vision to create SRL diagnostics was driven by the philosophy to provide high quality accurate tests/ outcomes at affordable prices to the masses. SRL is known for high ethical standards synonymous with ‘TRUST’ and each and every constituent of ‘Team SRL’ follow immaculate value system.

SRL Diagnostics has *346 networking laboratories, including *4 Reference Labs, 4 Centers of Excellence, *26 radiology/imaging centers, *40 NABL accredited labs, *4 CAP accredited labs and a footprint spanning over 7636 collection points. The company has large labs in Dubai, Sri Lanka and Nepal, and also about 69 collection points in various countries outside India. SRL Diagnostics is the veritable pioneer of medical diagnostics in India, with the most numbers of accredited labs. Established in 1995, the diagnostic center has been imbued with a mission to deliver Gold Standard Diagnostic services, both in the field of Laboratory Medicine and Radiology including high-end Imaging services.

SRL carries out 125,000 tests per day. It is often stated that on the human body about 4000 different types of diagnostics tests could be performed. SRL has over 3800+ tests in its repertoire which is the largest menu of tests in India.

SRL continues to revolutionize diagnostic services in India by ushering in the most specialized technologies and innovative services. Its Research & Innovation division is ISO certified and was the first lab in the Private Sector was recognized by the Government of India‘s Department of Scientific and Industrial Research. SRL’s wide range of tests provides quality diagnostic, prognostic and monitoring services to other path labs, hospitals and patients. It also provides services of testing samples for the Multinational and Indian Pharmaceutical companies/ CROs undertaking Phase III/ IV Clinical Trial work, thereby supporting their international regulatory submissions.