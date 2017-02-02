Smart Card IT Solutions Ltd. – Views on Union Budget 2017

Further to the announcement made by Hon’ble Finance Minister on Aadhar based smart cards with health information for senior citizens, please find below views by Mr. Deven Mehta, Managing Director, Smart Card IT Solutions Ltd., India’s largest manufacturers of smart cards:

“Overall it is a growth oriented budget with the government undertaking multiple measures to provide the necessary impetus to the economy. Abolition of FIPB is one such encouraging measure which will enhance the ease of doing business in the country.

Government’s decision to launch Aadhaar based smart cards with health information for senior citizens is one big constructive step which will help millions of senior citizens. India is one of the few countries which lacks a secured national identity card. I feel going forward we will see all Aadhar cards being converted into chip based smart cards thereby enhancing the safety and security of one’s identity and information.”