Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. Advises Nidec Corporation on Acquisition of Sole Control over Select Businesses of Emerson Electric Co.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the proposed acquisition by Nidec Corporation (Nidec) of sole control of the Emerson Electric Co.’s (Emerson) motors, drives and electric power generation businesses, which are currently conducted under the brand names Leroy-Somer Electric Power Generation, Leroy-Somer Motors & Drives, Control Techniques and Kato Engineering.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. has represented Nidec and filed a Form I notification form with the CCI for securing an unconditional clearance from the CCI, in relation to the same. The proposed transaction involved assessment of electric motor markets and involved various exchanges with the CCI on variety of issues such as relevant market definitions for the assessment of possible adverse effects on competition and no effective lessening of competition in the market due to insignificant market shares of Nidec and Emerson in the market for electric motors in India.

The Competition Law and General Corporate Practices of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. are advising Nidec Corporation on the transaction. The Competition Law Team is led by Ms. Aparna Mehra, Partner; and includes Ms. Supritha Prodaturi, Associate; Mr. Geet Sawhney, Associate.

The General Corporate Team is led by Mr.Shuva Mandal, Partner, National Practice Head – General Corporate, M&A & Private Equity; and Mr. Abhishek Guha, Partner.

The parties involved in the transaction are Nidec Corporation (our clients) and Emerson Electric Co. (Counter Party)

Other advisors to the transaction are Sidley Austin LLP – Global Counsel for Nidec Corporation; Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. – Global Counsel for Emerson Electric Co.

The value of the deal is approx. USD 1.2 Billion

The deal was signed on 2 August 2016

