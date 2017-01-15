Max Design Awards 2016-17 Students Edition

After a whopping response over the last two years, Max Fashion is back with the third edition of Max Design Awards, a definitive platform to recognize and reward the budding Fashion Designers. The property created by Max, gives final year fashion design students a chance to showcase their best and reach out to the fashion world through their creations.

Max Fashion, being a design-driven company, is looking to support and celebrate new and upcoming fashion talents. Max Design Awards has seen a huge success since its inception with growing number of fashion design enthusiasts showcasing their creativity and taking the level of the competition to new heights. Last year the competition attracted more than 200 entries over 40 design colleges across the country. The third edition is a continuous effort to reward the young aspiring fashion designers and provide them a platform to springboard their fashion design careers!

The esteemed jury for Max Design Awards 2016-17 includes Fashion Designers Ms. Priyadarshini Rao, Mr. Varun Bahl and Mr. Nachiket Barve along with Executive Director Max Fashion Mr. Vasanth Kumar, Vice President Design Max Fashion Ms. Kamakshi Kaul and Project Head Mr. Marc Robinson.

Who can sign up?

Final year Fashion Design students from selected and or accredited fashion designing institutes of India.

How do you participate?

The theme for the Max Design Awards 2016-17 is “The Dark Side”

Step 1: Select any one category – Men’s wear or Women’s wear. Prepare a mood board of your interpretation of the main theme.

Step 2: Based on your mood board, prepare two sketches.

– One sketch for prêt

– One sketch for Couture

Both sketches need to fall under any one category (men’s wear or women’s wear) selected by you.

Step 3: Prepare a 150 word count brief on your collection. Outline your colour pallet, fabrics, style, patterns, etc. for each of the designs

Step 4: Register yourself on www.maxdesignawards.com and file in your application or apply by emailing high resolution scans of your sketches, mood board, along with a 150 word count brief on your interpretation of the theme “The Dark Side”. Email at maxdesignawards@gmail.com

Last Date for receiving the Entries/application is 16th February 2017

Step 5: It is mandatory to send the physical docket (Mood board, Both sketches and write up with fabric swatches to –

KrupaKini/ Ranganathan V

Lifestyle international private limited

Max Retail division

77 degree town centre,

Building no.3 east wing

5th floor, Off old airport road

Yemalur P.O. Bangalore – 560037

Last Date for receiving the physical docket of the Entries/application is 20th February 2017

About Max Fashion

Max is the leading fashion brand offering customers a one stop shop for clothing, accessories and footwear needs for the entire family. Max, a fashion brand of Landmark Group has pioneered the concept of ‘Latest fashion at great prices’ in the country, thereby offering the discerning shopper a vast choice with international fashion & quality. It offers apparel, footwear & accessories that are of the latest fashion trends. The store ambience offers an international shopping experience making shopping for the entire family an absolute delight. Globally Max has over 350 stores across 16 countries and in India, Max has more than 165 stores across 60 cities. The brand plans to cross 200 stores in India by the end of 2017.