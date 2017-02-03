‘Learning With Vodafone’ Brings Digitally Enabled Classrooms to 20 Schools in Alibag, District Raigad, Maharashtra

Vodafone Foundation and Pratham Education Foundation introduce mobile learning platform in rural Maharashtra

Learning with Vodafone, empowers teachers and makes learning Maths and Science fun for students of 6-8 standard

Programme launched in presence of Shri Prashant Naik, Honourable Mayor, Alibag, Ms. Chitralekha Patil, Corporator, Alibag & Secretary, PNP Education Society, Shri Anil S Paraskar, Superintendent of Police, Raigad District and Shri Sunil Sood, MD & CEO, Vodafone India

The Indian mobile services sector is actively contributing towards increasing India’s GDP by enabling access to information and education. These are the core building blocks of social and economic development. Education is an important pillar for the Digital India program and increased adoption of mobile phone correlates with direct access to the same. The government has introduced initiatives like e-education that relies on connectivity, mobile technologies including smartphones, mobile apps and internet services in far-flung areas where it may not be possible for teachers to be present in person or other resources may be limited.

Shri Prashant Naik, Honourable Mayor, Alibag & Shri Sunil Sood, MD & CEO, Vodafone India handing over ‘Learning with Vodafone’ tablets to the schools in Alibag

Aligned to this vision of strategic focus on education, Vodafone Foundation and Pratham Education Foundation have come together to launch a new programme ‘Learning with Vodafone’. This new platform builds on the advances in mobile technology and brings it to classrooms, enabling greater access to learning.

The ‘Learning with Vodafone’ programme was today launched across 20 schools in Alibag in presence of Shri Prashant Naik, Honourable Mayor, Alibag, Ms. Chitralekha Patil, Corporator, Alibag & Secretary, PNP Education Society, Shri Anil S Paraskar, Superintendent of Police, Raigad District and Shri Sunil Sood, MD & CEO, Vodafone India.

This programme will teach Maths and Science to students of classes 6th, 7th and 8th in Alibag and nearby areas in Raigad district. It will positively impact the learning levels of both teachers and students by introducing them to new ways of engagement and interaction.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Learning with Vodafone’ in Alibag, Sunil Sood, Managing Director & CEO, Vodafone India, said, “At Vodafone, we are always keen to leverage mobile technology, our capabilities and resources to address social issues in India. Education is fundamental to driving social change. Mobile-learning has immense potential to extend access to education in our country and support government’s vision of Digital India that will help India reach 8.2 percent or Rs 14 lakh crore GDP by 2020. I believe ‘Learning with Vodafone’ solution not only enriches learning experiences for students and teachers but also helps them discover the benefits of using Internet. We look forward to partnering and working closely with the 20-schools where this programme is being introduced to begin with.”

The ‘Learning with Vodafone’ adopts a teacher-centric approach, wherein the teacher is empowered through access to technology and improved in-class experience with graphics and multimedia content combined with new and modern teaching methodologies. The mobile learning application has state-level curriculum aligned learning content and makes learning fun for students with productive class sessions.

Teachers can access the concept videos, in-class activities, projects, group discussions, games, practice questions, and quizzes for assessment through the tablet app and use it both in the classroom and during lesson planning. The integrated mobile app also enables teachers to access content even when they don’t have any internet connection.

About Vodafone Foundation

Over the last 25 years, the Vodafone Foundation has focussed on combining Vodafone’s expertise with the company’s charitable giving to do social good in the world. As Vodafone’s reach continues to expand, moving from mobile to connectivity, there are greater opportunities for the Vodafone Foundation to harness these advancements for the benefit of society.

Through its vision of ‘Connecting for Good‘, the Vodafone Foundation is committed to improving lives and driving social change across the world. Utilising its global experience and domain expertise, the Vodafone Foundation aims to maximise India’s socio-economic development through by helping address some of India’s most pressing challenges related to education, equality and access.

Aligned to Government of India’s mission of ‘Digital India’ the Vodafone Foundation is investing in high impact projects that are scalable and harness relevant technologies to achieve key sustainable development goals in the three critical areas of women empowerment, education and agriculture. All its programmes focus on harnessing relevant technology solutions for greater productivity and impact.

