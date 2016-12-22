Integrated Marketing Agency Ignition Creative Announces Asia-Pacific Expansion

Ignition Creative – a leading, global integrated marketing agency headquartered in Los Angeles – today announced the development of its Asia Pacific operations, launching first in India and led by the newly appointed Chairman of Ignition’s APAC and Middle East Board, Jaideep Singh.

Jaideep Singh, Chairman Ignition India APAC Martin Kistler, Founder CEO & Chief Creative Officer at Ignition Creative

Ignition creates culturally relevant entertainment, offering strategy, print, audiovisual, digital, social, motion design, music, post-production, sound, computer generated (CG) visual effects and physical production. Clients include: 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures, TNT, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., Amazon, A&E, AT&T | U-verse, Cirque du Soleil, HBO, Paramount Pictures, Netflix, Nike, Mattel, Yahoo and many more.

Ignition is bringing a new realm to creative integrated marketing campaigns for brands in India. In addition, it intends to partner with leading Indian film production houses leveraging its recognized experience in creating some of Hollywood’s best integrated film campaigns.

Ignition is a one-of-a-kind, full service marketing agency. Founded in 2003, its vision was to build an offering that combined CEO Martin Kistler’s renowned entertainment expertise with the deep strategic rigor of brand advertising. Starting as a small trailer house, Ignition quickly saw the future development of the entertainment marketing space, adding an integrated department, physical production division and cutting-edge digital and social tools to respond to clients’ evolving needs. This foresight made Ignition Hollywood’s go-to shop for driving new kinds of audience engagement through innovative, viral campaigns.

To date, it has delivered hundreds of award-winning campaigns – from Cannes Lions to Clios – for film studios, TV networks and blue chip brands. Notable work includes Netflix and Marvel’s Daredevil, Transformers, Nike’s NIKEID: LeBron’s Homecoming, The Hunger Games, ESPN / Land Rover, LA Dodgers, Game of Thrones and 2K Games’ awaited Civilization VI, to name a few.

Entertainment marketing veteran Jaideep Singh has been appointed the Chairman of Ignition’s APAC and Middle East Board. The board consists of veteran, global creative and business leaders who will be announced over the next two months. Singh will develop, launch and guide Ignition’s expansion in to the APAC and Middle Eastern markets opening its first office in Mumbai, followed by branches opening in Delhi and Bangalore.

We have experienced rapid growth thanks to Ignition’s proprietary creative process, Ignite360, which led us to become recognized globally for our ability to help clients unleash new revenue streams while also meeting their marketing needs. As we’ve gained organic momentum, we have seized the opportunity to expand our international footprint, bringing the agency’s diverse talent-pool and full-service offering to more markets.” said Martin Kistler, founder, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Ignition Creative.

“We feel fortunate to have found a perfect partner in Jaideep Singh whose relevant experience of India and solid understanding of global media industries will help us grow our international operations.His extensive knowledge of international partnerships and expertise in cultural and social trends make him an invaluable addition to Ignition’s leadership team,” added Kistler.

Earlier this year Singh was appointed Managing Director of creative technology innovation group, Volocity Media, to launch its India and APAC operations. He continues to spearhead Volocity’s expansion plans alongside his new role at Ignition. Singh holds to his credit 20 years of diverse experience across marketing, media and entertainment. A decorated ex Army Major who for the last 15 years has worked with notable companies, including, JK Tyres, Confederation Of India Industries and Radio Mirchi. His last stint was a stellar 10-year positionat Viacom India, where – as Senior Vice President and Business Head of Integrated Network Solutions – he launched hosts of domestic and global impact’s (IP’s), secured strategic media partnerships with brands, government sectors and engaged with entertainment and media divisions across the globe.

“There is high demand from businesses in the Middle East, India and across Asia to work with an agency that combines data-driven strategy, purposeful creative and cutting-edge technologies to deliver measurable campaign results. Ignition offers a unique, integrated package of services plus award-winning experience marketing global brands and Hollywood blockbusters. So it’s a thrilling venture applying its success to explore new markets and push new creative boundaries,” said Singh.

About Ignition Creative

Ignition Creative is an independent integrated marketing agency with offices located in Playa Vista, CA, London and Mumbai that unites the discipline of branding with the attitude of entertainment. Combining strategic rigor with pedigreed creativity and executional excellence, Ignition builds unique relationships between brands and their audiences. This uniquely constructed culture has established Ignition as an industry leader across a variety of platforms and disciplines including strategy, print, AV, interactive, production and media planning. Additionally, it has earned the company a repertoire of coveted accolades including Key Arts, Cannes Lions, Golden Trailers and Webby Awards as well as a diverse roster of clients including 20th Century Fox, Amazon, A&E, AT&T | U-verse, Cirque du Soleil, HBO, Paramount Pictures, Netflix, Nike, Mattel, Sony Pictures, TNT, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. and Yahoo.

For more information, please visit ignitioncreative.com .

See Ignition’s work: https://vimeo.com/195993540