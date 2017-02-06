Infineon Honors TCS with ‘Best Supplier’ Award

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been awarded the “Best Supplier – IT Services” for the Year 2015 – 2016 by Infineon Technologies AG, a world leader in semiconductor solutions. The accolade was made in recognition of outstanding service delivery in supply chain and custom software development.

As a major DAX-listed technology business, Infineon was looking for a partner to support its continued growth and digital transformation. With a range of dynamic needs, the company was particularly impressed by TCS’ flexible and agile delivery model which has enabled the company to make major strides in improving operational performance while maintaining high standards of quality and customer satisfaction.

“We are pleased to award TCS for its outstanding performance in the last business year,” said Robert Leindl, CIO at Infineon. “TCS’ service delivery and customer orientation has been highly valued by Infineon across a number of service and software projects and we look forward to intensifying our relationship” further added Volker Buttermann, Head of Purchasing Central Services.

Mr. V. Rajanna, Vice President and Global Head of the Technology Business Unit at TCS, commented: “We highly value our partnership with Infineon. In a fast-paced digital economy, there are a wide range of opportunities for companies like Infineon operating in the technology and engineering sector. This award is a demonstration of our customer centricity and strong alignment with Infineon’s business needs. We’ve been delighted to support the company as it continues to grow by enhancing its business critical operations through digital innovation.”

The award reflects the ongoing partnership between TCS and Infineon, which have been working together since 2008. TCS has been operating in Germany and Austria since 1991, servicing more than 80 customers, including 14 DAX-30 companies.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2016 fiscal year (ending September 30), the company reported sales of about Euro 6.5 billion with more than 36,000 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that delivers real results to global business, ensuring a level of certainty no other firm can match. TCS offers a consulting-led, integrated portfolio of IT, BPS, infrastructure, engineering and assurance services. This is delivered through its unique Global Network Delivery Model™, recognized as the benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India’s largest industrial conglomerate, TCS has over 378,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 45 countries.The company generated consolidated revenues of US $16.5 billion for year ended March 31, 2016 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India.

For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

