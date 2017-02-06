HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India’s third largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, launched its Mobile Insurance Portfolio Organiser (IPO) App for their policy holders on iWatch. It is the first company in the sector to launch an app on the iWatch. This app makes it easy for HDFC ERGO customers to access details and other information related to their policies at a tap on iWatch.

HDFC ERGO Launches the First-of-its-Kind App on iWatch

This video can be viewed on YouTube on the following Link: http://bit.ly/HDFCERGOApp

Wearables, are the talk of the town and have started making their mark in our day-to-day lives. They have enhanced the way we spend our day with users getting more and more enthusiastic about living an active and healthy life. Apart from this, they pose as a great fashion statement, help in navigation and also keep the user updated about the things happening around. The use of wearables has opened new avenues for brands to interact with the consumers and craft more focussed strategies to communicate and engage with the consumers using the data collated through them. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), though the wearables market in India is still at a nascent stage, over 5.67 lakh units were shipped in the second quarter of 2016, which is up by 42 percent in the first quarter. During the same period, India also accounted for about 1% of the global share of the smartwatch market as reported by IDC. This clearly indicates that awareness is no more a roadblock for smartwatches in the Indian market.

Understanding this trend and with the thought of making crucial information related to the policy available on the go, HDFC ERGO designed and created the Mobile IPO App for the iWatch. The IPO App on iWatch allows HDFC ERGO policyholders to get quick, hassle-free and easy access to services related to their insurance policies. In a user-friendly and easily navigable iWatch dashboard, policyholders can access information like Policy Details, Heath Card and also set policy Renewal Reminders through this app. With the help of the Geolocate feature, the app can instantly navigate users to the nearby HDFC ERGO Branch and in case of an emergency find and navigate the user to the nearest network Hospitals and Garages offering cashless services with ease.

Announcing the launch of the IPO app on the iWatch, Mr. Mehmood Mansoori – Member of Executive Management & Group Head – Operations IT Online Business & Marketing, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company said, “Technology today is shrinking to suit our needs and with time being of the essence, we have developed the Insurance Portfolio Organiser app for the iWatch. With this our aim is to provide one more avenue to the technology savvy customer to have important information about their policies at their finger tips. We understand the power of technology and invest substantially on it to simplify things and take customer experience to the next level.”

With three simple swipes, users can view the details of their policy and with just a touch the required policy document can also be mailed to the registered email ID. Further, claims can be with a single tap on the iWatch. What’s more! A tap on “Call for Assistance” will dial-in HDFC ERGO’s official toll-free number, thus making its extremely easy and friendly for the users.

A video has been created highlighting the key features of the IPO App on the iWatch and the App-solute convenience which the users experience on-the-go.

The HDFC ERGO Mobile IPO App was first launched on mobile in 2012 and is available on Android and iOS based mobile phones. With the usage and penetration, we have now launched it for iWatch, which is available for download on the Apple App Store.

About HDFC ERGO

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a 51:49 joint venture between HDFC Ltd.; India’s premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO International AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany. HDFC ERGO is India’s third largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector. The company offers complete range of general insurance products ranging from Motor, Health, Travel, Home and Personal Accident in the retail space and customized products like Property, Marine and Liability Insurance in the corporate space. HDFC ERGO is expanding its network across the country and is today present in 108 branches spread across 91 cities with an employee base of over 2000 professionals. The Company also has a wide distribution network besides its own direct sales force.