Grab Hold of Your very Own “Deliciously Small” Vaya Tyffyn – Now Available in 600 ml

Vaya Life, a disruptive company presently in the home ware category, has now unveiled anew set of Vaya Tyffyn’s in a ‘Deliciously Small’ and compact 600 ml, 2-container version. In addition to the fast-selling1000 ml, 3-container versions, these miniatures will also be available in the variants of Maple, Wool and Graphite. The Vaya Tyffyn is a perfect combination of innovation and style, using simple science to ensure that food remains the way one wants to consume. The new tyffyn’s are directly available from the website www.vaya.in at an offer price of Rs.1, 990 only.

Graphite 600 ml

While the 1000 ml versions are more suitable for everyday office goers, the compact 600 ml is more convenient for young executives, college students and school children. As an introductory offer, the sleek Bag Mat along with 2 removable partitions will also be available with the 600 ml compact lunch boxes. These partitions enable a customer to carry up to four varieties of food instead of just two.

Wool 600 ml

Commenting on the new launch, Vashist, Founder – Vaya Life Pvt. Ltd. Said, “At Vaya we create products that are designed to impact and improve everyday living. With our new 600 ml compact versions, we would like to transform the way our customer carries his / her meal to work, to college or to school. Easier to carry around and store, the Vaya Tyffyn’s ‘Deliciously Small’ lunch boxes can be used to either carry a light lunch, a healthy snack or both. With our endeavor to make ‘Life Improved’ for our customers we will be constantly coming up with products that go a long way to making our customers lives richer and more full-filling every day.”

The advantages of the 600 ml Vaya Tyffyn

The Vaya Tyffyn 600ml is a set of two containers , making the tyffyn lighter

Up to fourvarieties in a 2-container tyffyn – The tyffynincludestwo removablepartitionswhich can be useful to carry up to four items instead or just two

The VacuTherm technology of Vaya tyffyn helps to retain warmth of the food in the 600 ml up to 4 to 5 hours

Sleek and compact – Vaya tyffyn can snuggle into any bag

With this heat retention feature, one need not re- heat their food in a microwave, thus preventing unwanted radiation effects

World class design –The Vaya Tyffyn comes in a sleek oval-shaped stainless steel body, with attractive graphic cover designs.

Every600 ml Vaya Tyffyn can also be accompanied with a smart shoulder BagMat , which unzips into a table mat. This BagMat is water repellant, doesn’t stain and adds to one’s style quotient

The Vaya Tyffyn also makes for a great gifting option which its recipients are sure to cherish and use every day

Vaya Tyffyn – Features

VacuTherm technology – Double walled high vacuum insulated stainless steel cover shell that traps the rising heat and helps retain heat. The stainless steel cover shell is also lined with copper coating

Two High quality copper finished stainless steel containers – that retains the freshness of the food as it is packed

Stainless steel side latches that putspositive pressure on the container lids thereby preventing any unwanted leakage

Double-shot container lids additionally help in preventing leakage of the contents within the container

Half-Moon lids that makes opening of the container a very easy affair

So log on to www.vaya.in for more details and grab hold of your very own Vaya Tyffyn!

About Vaya Life

Vaya Life Pvt. Ltd. aims to redefine the everyday as it embarks onto the revolution by offering an improved way to carry meals. It is the coming together of seasoned professionals from across the globe, driven by a visionary zeal to significantly improve people’s lives. The company promises “life, improved” by redesigning everyday products that is integral part of routine. Vaya plans to excite its customers with more variants and innovative products. Founded by US based, Indian-origin technologist, Vashist, Vaya aspires to create products that enhance everyday living.