Forever 21 Expands National Footprint with Foray in Tamil Nadu

Forever 21, a leading fast fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. plans to further strengthen its foothold in the Southern market with a foray in Tamil Nadu. It has launched its first store in Chennai for its young and fashion-conscious consumers.

Sonakshi Sinha, leading Bollywood actress inaugurates the first Forever 21 store in Chennai

The effervescent Sonakshi Sinha along with Mr. Abhinav Zutshi, India Business Head, Forever 21, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. inaugurated the store amidst much fanfare and gave a glimpse of the store that houses the best of fashion wear for the Indian youth. Having established a strong affinity with fashionable Indians in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Forever 21 is set to up the fashion quotient of Chennai with trendy, runway fashion.

The store is spread over 10,000 Sq.ft of retail space and is located in the heart of the city at the Express Avenue Mall. The store will showcase the Spring Summer collection and will stock a wide variety and range of chic fashion at competitive prices. Complementing Forever 21 apparel and accessories, the store will feature the retailer’s other brands, including 21MEN™, a line of fresh, fast fashion for men of all ages; Love & Beauty™ a cosmetics line; and Forever 21’s lingerie and shoe line. With this new store, the brand has increased its store count to 14.

Speaking on the launch, Abhinav Zutshi, India Business Head, Forever 21 said, “We are excited to launch our first store in Chennai. Forever 21 is a name celebrated by the style conscious and trend-savvy shoppers and we bring in the latest fashion from the International fashion circuit to the style conscious youth of our country at great prices. The fantastic response from our consumers has encouraged us to explore new markets in metros and other cities. Our Chennai store will offer the latest in women’s and men’s fashion.”

Catering to the youth, the fashion forward brand brings in new stocks atleast every week and therefore is considered as a destination point for on-trend fashion with budget friendly price points.

As part of the promotions, the brand will present the first 200 shoppers with a gift voucher worth 1000/- each.

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is a California-based fast fashion brand, that entered the Indian market in 2010 and has considerably grown since then. With 14 stores in major cities in the country, it has built a strong market for itself and has already become a brand of choice for many fashion conscious women.

In July 2016, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquired the exclusive online and offline rights to Forever 21’s India network. The partnership between Forever 21 and ABFRL marks a milestone in the creation of the largest integrated branded fashion player in India, with a strong foothold in the womens wear segment, given the growing popularity of fast fashion and the young demographics of the country.

Forever 21 in India offers clothes and accessories for Men, Women and Girls. With growing demand for its trendy street wear and subtle contemporary pieces, the brand launched its exclusive website (www.Forever21.com/In) for the Indian market in June 2014, and now reaches out to its customers in over 300 towns and cities of the country.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.’s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL’s subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India’s No 1. Fashion Lifestyle entity, growing at a rate in excess of 20 percent over the last 5 years. ABFRL altogether hosts India’s largest fashion network with over 7,000 points of sale across over 375 cities and towns, which include more than 2,000 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets.