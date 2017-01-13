Film and Television Sets up a Cooperation Bridge to Write Friendship between China and India with the First China Pavilion at “2017 Global Content Bazar”

China Pavilion is organized by The State Council Information Office, State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People’s Republic of China (SAPPRFT), co-organised by Shanghai Wings Media, is set up for the first time at the 2017 Global Content Bazar in India. During the exhibition, it also successfully held the “Feeling China – Chinese Content Screening“.

Representatives of China Pavilion

(1) China Pavilion’s first show in India –

This is the first time Chinese media and entertainment enterprises have come to India as a group. which brought together Shanghai Media Group, Shanghai SMG Pictures Co., Ltd., China Broadcast & TV Culture (Qingdao) Co. Ltd., VJ Animation Studio, 100UU (Tian Jin) Culture Communication Corp. Ltd., Daye Transmedia Group Co. Ltd., Hangzhou IX Media Co. Ltd., Guangdong WinSing Company Limited, Zhejiang Zhongnan Animation Co. Ltd. and many other organizations.

In order to get closer to the local Indian audiences, the representatives from the Chinese film and television media companies translated the content into the local language and especially with respect to the selection of the content, paid special attention to the characteristics of the Indian and South Asian markets. A number of outstanding films and television dramas, animation series, movies, documentaries and creative programs were highlighted, for example “After Shock”, “Young Style”, “Cohabitation”, “Legend of the Silk Road”, “She is Pretty” and other outstanding movies & TV series “GG Bond: Guarding”, “J-Team: Guardians of Dreams”, “A Tale From the Orient” and other such outstanding Chinese animation works, as well as those works which have received a great response in China like “Eating in China, Traveling in China Series – The Most Famous Dishes You Have to Taste Traveling in China”, “Porcelain Story”, “The Forbidden City” and many other such excellent documentaries. In addition to this, there were some TV programs which have been super hit among the South Asian Chinese audience, such as “Top Funny Comedian” and “The Next”. It brought a visual feast for the international guests to attend the China Pavilion.

(2) Great attention to Chinese content –

The first India’s “Global Content Bazar” was attended by hundreds of media companies from China, Russia, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, Nigeria and other countries, with a total audience of over 2,000. At the same time, the show also brought together India’s most well-known major television stations, production companies, content distributors, Bollywood film studios and television studios, such as DOORDARSHAN, India Viacom, ZEE TV, India Film Division, etc. The types of content included movies, TV shows, animations and more.

At the inaugural of India’s global content marketplace, as the largest syndicator, China Pavilion attracted majority of the crowd. This showed the urgent need for exchange between Chinese cultural enterprises and Indian organisations. At the same time, it proved the great amount of interest the Indian market holds in Chinese content. It is particularly worth mentioning that the Chinese content brochures and DVDs, as the official documents, were given to all the participating buyers.

(3) Creating Awareness for China and India co-productions –

At the Chinese Content Screening Mr. LiYuanling, Deputy Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Mumbai gave the opening ceremony speech. Mr. Zhu Zhengwen, Director of Planning Division, TV Drama Department, State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, People’s Republic of China, gave an introduction to the Indian audience about the current scenario of China’s TV drama industry. During the event the Sino-Indian collaboration work was discussed to create and raise awareness. Representatives from Indian local company Top Entertainment PVT. Ltd., shared their experiences of the China-India collaboration for the movie “Kung-Fu Yoga“, which will be shown in China during the Spring Festival. Representatives from Planetcast Media Services Limited and Eros International Media Limited also shared their experiences about China-India cultural cooperation in film and television.

The first China Pavilion in India show was an important step regarding film and Television collaboration in the India and South Asianmarket. A series of promotional activities were taken up with a view to deepen the cooperation between Chinese and International film and television media, hoping this will contribute to the “The Belt and Road Initiative” through the country’s cultural exchanges and mutual understanding and will write a new song of friendship.