Apollo Munich Health Insurance Reinforces its Commitment towards Bettering Customers’ Health

Leading standalone health insurance company – Apollo Munich Health Insurance today launched the ‘Stay Active’ benefit to reward and encourage its customers to lead more active lives. The idea of ‘Stay Active’ was formed as a result of an in depth research amongst health insurance policyholders and those interested in purchasing health insurance, along with Nielsen India Pvt. Ltd. in 19 cities. The research revealed that almost 80% of respondents are fearful of health issues in the future and hence are keen to get fit, but seek simple ways to do so. Apollo Munich’s ‘Stay Active’ benefit has been designed keeping in mind that walking is the easiest and the most effective form of exercise to remain active and healthy.

Stay Active

The research further revealed that 2/3rd of the respondents like the concept of incentivisation from their insurer for staying fit. Hence, policyholders of revised Optima Restore and Easy Health can now earn up to 8 percent renewal discount by simply walking. To avail the Stay Active benefit, customers just need to download Apollo Munich’s newly launched ‘Health Jinn’ app on their Apple or Android mobile phones from the app store. ‘Health Jinn’ app will simply count the number of steps one walks and accordingly rewards the policyholders with 2, 5 or 8 percent renewal discount. In order to help more people lead healthier lives, Apollo Munich is engaging its customers with this app and a renewal discount rewarding customers helps them take more steps towards a fitter future.

In addition to the Stay Active benefit, ‘Health Jinn’ will also empower Apollo Munich customers to manage their policy and claims anywhere, anytime, with everything at their fingertips.

Antony Jacob,CEO, Apollo Munich

Speaking about the ‘Stay Active’ benefit, Antony Jacob, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Munich Health Insurance said, “At Apollo Munich, we believe that it is our responsibility to support our customers in times of medical emergencies and also partner with them in good health. With growing awareness of health insurance, people expect more from their insurers and our ‘Stay Active’ benefit is an initiative to offer that something extra to our customers. In our journey to uncomplicate health insurance offerings for the citizens if India, the easy to use ‘Stay Active’ benefit is a step in uncomplicating wellness offerings for health insurance customers. Walking is the simplest form of exercise and does not require any major investments, except for a pair of good shoes and the time to walk. We want to encourage more and more of our customers to get out of their homes and walk towards healthier futures, rather than be bogged down by the fear of health issues as they grow older.”

Apollo Munich has also introduced an annual preventive health check-up and an emergency air ambulance service to its Easy Health and Optima Restore customers for emergency life threatening health conditions, which require immediate and rapid ambulance transportation to the nearest hospital/medical centre, which ground transportation cannot provide.

Further survey findings

Who worries the most about their health?

Contrary to general belief, the research revealed that people in their 30s are as concerned about their health as people in their 40s. Respondents older than 45 years were found to be most worried about their health.

Respondents residing in the northern part of the country are more worried about their health as compared to those residing in the south.

Do people prefer wellness solutions from their health insurer?

More than 3/5th respondents said that they will prefer a preventive wellness program provided by a health insurer; respondents from the west are more enthusiastic for it. Further, residents in the metro showed more interest in wellness solutions.

Men like incentives more than women!

2/3rd of the respondents liked the concept of incentivisation for staying fit and healthy and this sentiment was found more strongly amongst men rather than women.

Those residing in the Eastern and Western parts of the country are more drawn towards incentives.

About Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company

Apollo Munich offers innovative and award-winning health, personal accident and travel insurance plans, with state-of-the art infrastructure and uncomplicated services, delivered by engaged employees. It is a joint venture between the Apollo Hospitals Group, Asia’s largest healthcare group, and Munich Health, Munich Re’s health business segment, which offers global health insurance and reinsurance excellence.