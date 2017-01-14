Ajivasan Organised First Ever “Ajivasan’s Karaoke Club”

It was fun time at Ajivasan Music Academy when students across various branches came together for the first time ever “Ajivasan Karaoke Club”. It was a day full of music when students of all age groups sang their favourite songs on karaoke. Post karaoke sessions, was the time to get engage into musical activities.

Ajivasan, earlier known as Vasant Sangeet Vidyalay was founded in 1932 in Srinagar by Acharya Jialal Vasant under the patronage of Smt. Rameshwari Nehru. With about twenty-five students under his tutelage, Guruji started out on the musical journey of Sangeet Sandhana. The Institute had repute for providing scientific training in Hindustani Classical Music and the students had the opportunity to perform with the master himself on several occasions.

After his demise, his daughter Prem Vasant, along with his disciple Suresh Wadkar, decided to fulfill Guruji’s dream of establishing a Gurukul, a place where the music aspirants get the benefit of residing and learning music. Thus, was born Suresh Wadkar’s Ajivasan Music Academy (the term Ajivasan was coined from Acharya Jialal Vasant Sangeet Niketan in fond memory of Guruji).

As Ajivasan completes 84 years of excellence in music training and is growing by leaps and bounds, they are also celebrating 2017 as the centenary year of Acharya Jialal Vasant. The institute has 09 branches in Mumbai, 01 in Dubai and has recently opened 01 branch in USA. Mumbai branches are located at Kemps Corner, Prabhadevi, Bandra, Santacruz, Powai, Kandivali, Ghatkopar, Chembur and Thane.

Over 1500 students are provided training in Hindustani & Western Classical Vocals, Instrumental as well as in popular classical dance forms like Kathak and Bharatnatyam under the guidance of experienced teachers. Standing apart from all other institutes, Ajivasan believes in giving equal opportunities to every aspiring talent and thus, has recently started “Classes for special students” as well.