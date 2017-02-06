Airtel Crosses Two Million Home Broadband Customers Mark

Rolls out ‘ Airtel Surprises ’ for all home broadband customers to mark the milestone

‘Airtel Surprises’ offers free additional monthly data top-ups and access to over 10,000 movies and TV Shows with free subscriptions on Airtel Movies

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications services provider, today rolled out ‘Airtel Surprises’ for its home broadband customers offering them free additional data and content benefits within their existing plans. This is a special gesture by the Company to mark the two million home broadband subscriber milestone.

With free additional data from ‘Airtel Surprises’, customers can add to their digital experience by doing much more online and enjoy exciting content curated by Airtel, at no extra cost. To avail the offers of ‘Airtel Surprises’, customers have to just log on to www.airtel.in/broadbandsurprises and unlock their ‘surprise’.

All existing Airtel home broadband customers will get free additional monthly data top-up with their existing broadband plans at no extra cost. Customers can also enjoy free access to Airtel Movies, which has a collection of over 10,000 popular Hollywood & Bollywood movies, premium TV shows across a host of genres.

Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel (India) said, “We are happy to cross this milestone of 2 million customers, further consolidating our leadership as the second largest player in the fixed broadband sector in India. For us, our customers are at the heart of everything we do and therefore we are delighted to bring the latest ‘Airtel Surprises’ for them in celebration of our achievement and their trust on us. With these additional benefits our customers will be able to do much more with their existing plans.”

Leading the market with cutting edge technology and innovations, Airtel continues to strengthen its product offerings and service offerings. With the recent launch of “V-Fiber”, Airtel enabled its customers to enjoy broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps. Currently LIVE in Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Indore, ‘V-Fiber’ deployment is part of Airtel’s network transformation program – Project Leap.

Airtel recently also introduced free unlimited local and STD calling on all its home broadband plans. Airtel has also gifted customers numerous irresistible offers with ‘My Home Rewards’ offering Airtel broadband homes additional data of 5GB free every month for every Airtel postpaid and/or digital TV (DTH) connection in their home/family.

