Ace Data Wins CIO CHOICE 2017 Honour and Recognition as Best Data Backup Service in Hardware – Network & Storage Vendor Category

Ace Data Devices Pvt. Ltd., an Asigra Hybrid Partner, has been bestowed with CIO CHOICE 2017 Honour & Recognition title as the best Data Backup Service. The award was presented at the exclusive Red Carpet Night which saw an elite gathering of over four hundred CIOs and ICT business leaders. CIO CHOICE – the only independent ICT Vendor Recognition platform and the voice of CIOs in India – celebrated its 5th Anniversary.

Mr. Neeraj Mediratta, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer along with Mr. Anuj Mediratta, Co-Founder & Director Technical accepting the CIO CHOICE 2017 award

This marquee 5th Annual CIO CHOICE Recognition landmark event, focusing on companies based or operating in India, was the by far the most competitive in its history, with the highest number of nominations and entry submissions to date with a distinguished CIO Advisory. More than 200 entries were received this year, from a wide array of public and private ICT Vendor companies, both Large as well as Small & Medium Enterprises in India.

“CIO Choice trust seal is a Gold Standard and validation from the CIO community as it is the Voice of Customer in the recognized brand as a Trusted Partner and displays Customer Centricity,” said Anoop Mathur, Founder & President at Centre of Recognition & Excellence.

Winners of CIO CHOICE 2017 were determined by an independent CIO voting survey from across the country on product performance, customer satisfaction and continued customer service. It is a recognition and validation that CIOs can trust because it is ‘By the CIO and for the CIO’. It offers the CIO community an authentic aid to finding and considering the most preferred and stable products, services and solutions. Having earned the honor to wear the CIO CHOICE logo ICT vendors will be enjoying new media campaigns and amplified CIO exposure resulting in increased sales. CIO CHOICE 2017 Honor & Recognitions were presented in 52 categories, recognizing 28 distinct ICT Brands. KPMG is the knowledge partner for CIO Choice 2017.

“We at Ace Data have always believed in bringing best of international data solutions to our customers and have strived to make the backup and disaster recovery more lucrative and affordable compared to our competitors. By introducing new implementation models on Cloud, on Premise, or Hybrid for our customers, we hope that the benefit to them will now fall well within their budgets, or rather will profit them over their previous commitment.” said Mr. Neeraj Mediratta, CEO & MD of Ace Data Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Ace Data brings to you the cloud backup vault service as Ace Data Abhraya. Powered by Asigra, this is a hybrid model, a combination offering the best of local and cloud based offerings of backup and disaster recovery. Furthermore, it is customized to take care of specific needs of many industries, businesses and professions – like hospitals & clinics, real estate companies, media organizations & TV channels, professionals like Chartered Accountants & Lawyers, manufacturing industry and others.

About Ace Data Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Ace Data Devices Pvt. Ltd. is in the business of providing data backup, archival, storage and disaster recovery solutions that are specifically suited for stringent business environment to seamlessly manage, protect and recover mission critical data quickly and with integrity, offering a variety of advantages over competition. Realizing the immense potential of specializing in data services earlier on, we are today regarded as the specialists and prime suppliers of data related services and solutions in the Indian market. With our many local and International alliances with the best data handlers in both software and hardware, we have further refined our offerings by building up our own comprehensive and complete solutions around the products supplied by our partners. So instead of giving standalone hardware devices or software packages, you get customized turnkey solution including managed services.

Partnering with industry leaders like Asigra, EMC2, HP, IBM, AWS,Stratoscale,etc., we have been servicing a vast array of customers in health care, real estate, telecom, media and other industry segments. Our customer base includes clients like Avaya, Dabur, Hero Motocorp, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Hospitals, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, NDTV, M&M, Honda Motors, Spectranet, Hughes Escorts and Tata Consultancy Services, among others.

To learn more about Ace Data Devices Pvt. Ltd., please visit: www.ace-data.com