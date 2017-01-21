Modi greets Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on statehood day

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the three northeastern states of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on their statehood day.

In a series of tweets Modi said: “Statehood Day greetings to the people of Meghalaya. My best wishes for the development journey of the state.”

“On their Statehood Day, I convey my best wishes to the people of Tripura and pray for the state’s all-round growth.

“Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. I hope Manipur will remain blessed with joy and prosperity,” Modi said.

Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972.

