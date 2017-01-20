Mamata raises demonetisation issue at Bengal business summit

Kolkata, Jan 20 (IANS) Raising the issue of demonetisation at the Bengal Global Business Summit here, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said economic growth has slowed down and industries were facing problems.

“We are facing some hardship for demonetisation and remonetisation. Industries are facing problems. It’s a fact that the economy has slowed because of this,” Banerjee said during her address on day one of the summit.

She also referred to the cash crunch triggered by the Narendra Modi-led central government’s November 8 decision to demonetise the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

“Some industries are not able to make their payments through cash transactions. They are having problems – the small scale industry, the unorganised sectors, the traders, the farmers.”

Banerjee said in contrast, her government was giving all sorts of relief to industry.

“I am appealing to businessmen to come to Bengal. Here, all sorts of relief are given to businessmen,” she added.

Banerjee has been in the forefront of the protests against the Modi government on the demonetisation issue. She held demonstrations and addressed rallies in various states, while her party the Trinamool Congress has been continuing with a high-pitched political campaign in Bengal against the recall of currency notes.