iPhone Dual SIM Variant, LeEco Layoffs, HTC X10, and More: Your 360 Daily

Apple has filed patent applications for a dual-SIM iPhone in the US and China, suggesting that such a device may be part of the company’s future plans. The patent filings show that the inventor of the dual-SIM technology is Li Su, who is listed on LinkedIn as Principal Architect for cellular software at Apple. In regions like the US and Europe, where carrier plans are dominant, a dual-SIM iPhone may put Apple’s relations with telecom operators at risk, but it can be a hit in countries such as India and China, where such smartphones are already popular.

A Ministry of Road Transport and Highways committee has in its report supported dynamic, or surge, pricing for taxi operators. This committee’s finding includes a cap on the surge prices and has been supported by app-based cab operators such as Ola, Uber, and Meru. The committee has also said that private vehicles should be allowed to operate under a commercial permit. To decongest Indian roads, the committee has recommended a national policy for shared mobility

LeEco on Wednesday confirmed that it is laying off employees in several markets, including India, as part of a “right-sizing” exercise. This move is part of LeEco’s revised business strategy for the coming year and implies that several changes are afoot for the company; India is among LeEco’s three biggest markets. The downsizing operation in India is not “led by performance or competence parameters but entirely guided by business imperatives,” the company said. It added that it is “open to offering outplacement services to affected employees who specifically seek assistance.”

Airtel has launched its V-Fiber home broadband service with speeds up to 100Mbps in Mumbai; the service is already available in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR. Existing broadband users will not pay any additional charges on their monthly rental plans for the service; however, you may need to spend extra on a compatible modem. Plans for Airtel V-Fiber start at 899 per month for new users; the cost of the modem will be refunded if the user is not satisfied with the service, the company said.

Reliance Digital’s Lyf smartphones as well as JioFi 4G Hotspot are now available on the company’s official website Jio.com. At present, three smartphones – namely Lyf Water 11, Lyf Water 8, and Lyf Earth 1 – are listed on the website; all three are available on Jio.com at a discount compared to their launch price. The company has promised delivery of the phones within 5 days and is offering replacements for damaged or defective products within 7 days.