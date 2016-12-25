India doing well on economic front: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is doing well on the economic front, which is evident from different global reports.

He said different indicators showed an increase in India’s global rankings. “The Doing Business report of the World Bank has increased India’s ranking….”

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address to the nation, the Prime Minister said Indian farmers, despite the difficult situation, have broken last year’s record in sowing different crops.

“Whether it is the farmers or the labourer, the hardwork of the youth is bearing fruits,” Modi said.

According to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s World Investment Report, India is in third place in Top Prospective Host Economies.

In the Global Competitiveness Report of World Economic Forum, India has jumped to the 32nd rank,” Modi said.

“We are trying to make business practices in India the best practices in the world, and succeeding as well.”

Modi said in the Global Innovation Index 2016, India has gone up by 16 points while in World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index 2016, we have gone up 19 ranks.

“There are many reports that indicate that India is moving ahead swiftly,” the Prime Minister said.