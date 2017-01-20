Exclusive Pashminas, handwoven shawls showcased by CCIC

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Expensive Pashminas in captivating designs and exclusive hand-embroidered and hand-woven shawls — and much more — are available all under one roof at an ongoing exhibition-cum-sale here by the Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India (CCIC).

The exhibition, first of its kind, displays exclusive hand-embroidered and hand-woven shawls. It is an endeavour to promote the Indian handicrafts and hand-looms and the spirit of the craftsmen.

“We are offering all handmade pieces which are crafted by national award-winning artists like Masjid Ahmed Mir, Mohammed Syed Ali, Farooq Ahmed Mir. Some of the shawls which are antique have also been displayed,” Promila Sharma, CCIC Assistant Manager, told IANS.

Starting from Rs 10,000, some of the authentic shawls even cost around Rs 3 lakh, depending on the embroidery work.

“To make heavily embroidered Pashmina shawl, an artist takes around six-to-eight months, hence the price is quite high,” Sharma said.

Apart from Pashmina shawls, the exhibition showcases paper machine embroidered shawls, traditional Kullu shawls, woollen reversible stoles, Aari shawls, Sujni shawls, Kalamkari shawls, and Ajraki shawls.

The exhibition, which is being held at the Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan here, will continue till January 31.