Demonetisation fails to dampen New Year spirit in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (IANS) It seems demonetisation has failed to dampen the New Year spirits as hotels in Bhubaneswar have lined up numerous events to welcome 2017 with great fanfare.

They have lined up several events, including celebrity nights, musical concerts and parties.

Many Bollywood singers and popular DJs will perform in the capital city during the New Year Eve celebrations.

The hoteliers said there was a marginal impact of demonetisation on the New Year’s revelry plans.

“Demonetisation has no impact on our business so far. We have planned several events to celebrate this New Year. The celebrations will be bigger than the previous year,” said Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, General Manager (sales and marketing), Mayfair Lagoon.

Another prominent hotel, Swosti Premium, has also made grand preparations for the day.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone will perform at the Bang Bang Again 2017 event at Janata Maidan on the day.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm among the youths to see and enjoy the dance moves of Sunny Leone. We are expecting 4,000 people at the event. While online ticket sale has started, we will sell tickets at a counter on Saturday morning,” said Lingaraj Barik of FGF Studio, which is organising the show.

He said they would accept both cash and transactions through swapping machines at the counter.

Another hotel, Sandy’s Tower is also organising a plethora of events — fashion show, rock show, DJ Night and a belly dance.

“The impact of demonetisation is very minimal. People are responding well to different New Year packages being offered by the hotel this year,” said an official of Sandy’s Tower.