Delhi airport bags Golden Peacock CSR Award

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) GMR Group-led consortium Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) on Sunday said it has bagged the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility in the aviation transport sector for 2016.

The award was presented on Friday at a special presentation ceremony during the 11th International Conference on Corporate Social Responsibility, a DIAL release said here.

“The award reaffirms our commitment towards achieving exemplary results for our society while following the best practises,” DIAL Chief Executive Prabhakara Rao said.

The Golden Peacock Awards were founded by the Institute of Directors, India, in 1991 and are globally regarded as a benchmark of corporate excellence.

The National Quality Award Scheme was instituted to encourage total quality improvements in both manufacturing and service organisations in India.

Over 325 responses were received for the annual awards this year, of which 191 shortlisted applications were subjected to a three-tier assessment process for final selection, the statement added.

Earlier this week, DIAL also won the 6th EPC World Awards for its contribution in the infrastructure and construction sector.

“The Delhi airport has been adjudged as the world’s no. 1 airport in ACI ASQ survey in the 25-40 million passengers per annum category for two consecutive years from 2014,” DIAL said.