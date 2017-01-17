Chandrasekaran appointed Tata Motors Chairman

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Tata Motors on Tuesday appointed Tata Sons’ Executive Chairman-elect N. Chandrasekaran as an Additional Director and Chairman of its Board with immediate effect.

“In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors have today appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran as Additional Director and Chairman of the Board with immediate effect,” the company informed the BSE.

On January 12, Chandrasekaran, 53, was appointed as the Executive Chairman-elect of Tata Sons — the first non-Parsi to head the $103-billion global empire with a 148-year history.

The Tata Group veteran will take charge as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons from February 21, 2017. He succeeds Cyrus Mistry, who was removed as Tata Sons’ Chairman on October 24, 2016.

“Chandrasekaran has demonstrated exemplary leadership as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services,” said a statement from Tata Sons on January 12, 2017.

“We believe he will now inspire the entire Tata Group to realise its potential acting as leaders in their respective businesses, always in keeping with our value system and ethics and adhering with the practices of the Tata Group which have stood it in good stead,” the statement added.