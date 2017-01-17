AIIMS inks MoUs with PSUs for health infrastructure expansion

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) amounting to Rs 7,670 crore with public sector units to expand health infrastructure and facilities in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, the MoUs include a Rs 4,441 crore deal with NBCC (India) Limited, a Rs 2,500 crore agreement with HSCC (India) Limited and a Rs 729 crore accord with HITES HLL Life Care Ltd.

The agreement with NBCC for redevelopment envisages construction of 3,060 residential apartments at Ayur Vigyan Nagar campus and 868 apartments at West Ansari Nagar campus.

“The total augmentation of 3,928 units would take the total available residential units of AIIMS to 4,505,” said a statement from the Ministry.

The agreement with HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES) is for procurement of all types of medical equipment and services, including Medical Gas Distribution System, for Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) and Modular Operation Theatres for National Cancer Institute at AIIMS, Jhajjar in Haryana.

“Similarly, HSCC has been selected as a project management consultant for the design, tendering, supervision of engineering components and for equipment procurement and allied infrastructure works for the proposed National Cardiovascular Institute (NCVI) at the AIIMS second campus at Jhajjar,” the statement said.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Calling the signing of the MoUs as one of the most historic days for AIIMS, Nadda said: “The past two years have witnessed a historic growth in the form of infrastructure and other facilities.”

Nadda, on the occasion, assured that the government is committed to ensuring that the new AIIMS will meet the same standards of service as AIIMS, New Delhi.

“No effort will be spared to make them the very best,” he added.

Naidu said: “The profession of a doctor is very noble task and AIIMS has contributed significantly in providing quality healthcare. The expansion plans would not only improve medical education but will also provide greater access to world-class facilities to the citizens.”