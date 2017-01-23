71% Indian firms not ready to adopt mobile workforce: VMware

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (IANS) Over 70 per cent of the Indian enterprises are still in the nascent stages of adopting solutions to enable a truly mobile workforce, a new study said on Monday.

More than four in 10 enterprises lack a mechanism to track which mobile devices have access to corporate data which is likely to give rise to security concerns, said the Cloud and virtualisation software services provider VMware which conducted the study with market research firm Frost & Sullivan.

“Indian enterprises must look beyond basic enterprise app management by truly integrating identity, application and enterprise mobility management to stay relevant,” said Arun Parameswaran, Managing Director, VMware India, in a statement.

Android and Apple iOS are the most popular mobile platforms to support corporate applications across enterprises, followed by Windows and Windows 10 platforms.

Productivity apps like emails/calendars, internal websites and sales force applications are currently the most frequently used apps on mobile devices.

“On the other hand, device management and security and identity management emerged as the leading mobility solutions that IT leaders in India would like to implement in their organisations as part of their overall mobility strategy,” the findings showed.

There is tremendous scope for companies in India to implement wide scale mobility solutions, with only 17 per cent of respondent enterprises currently being assessed as mature in their adoption of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) technology, the study highlighted.

“The EMM will not only allow us to gauge the challenges of mobile adoption but also allow our customers to assess their own mobility maturity levels and take the necessary actions to reinforce their strategy in the mobile cloud era,” added Parameswaran.

The study surveyed more than 500 Indian companies from various verticals and calculated each company’s mobile adoption maturity level, as well as its strategic and operational excellence capabilities.