-
Travel predictions for 2017New Delhi : Use of travel apps will increase by next year as 45 percent people plan.. Read More »
-
Meerabai Temple
-
Kumbha Shyam Temple
-
Rana Kumbha Palace
-
Ratan Singh Palace
-
11 child Kathak performers bag first place in SrilankaUdaipur : Eleven child artist from Kathak Ashram, Udaipur have the first place while representing Kathak.. Read More »
-
Telangana assembly passes land acquisition bill
-
Bip Conducts Workshop- Now E–Project Monitoring System (E-Pms) Portal In Rajasthan
-
Introduce new courses related to Cyber World- Guv
-
Innovations In Technologies And Out Of Box Thinking Will Pave The Way For Swachh And Smart Rajasthan : Raje
-
Kejriwal seeks White Paper on demonetisationNew Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Branding demonetisation a “huge scam”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.. Read More »
-
Violent lone-wolf attacks in Europe likely to rise, say terrorism experts
-
Akhilesh to head SP, his supporters ‘sack’ Shivpal
-
No white New Year’s eve in Himachal, but snow expected soon
-
Chandigarh school kids adding strength to ‘Wall of Kindness’
-
New Year of momentous changes dawns on US with Time Square galaBy Aru Louis New York, Jan 1 (IANS) 2017 dawned on the US with promise.. Read More »
-
Molecules designed to reduce damage after heart attack
-
Infant cereals don’t have nutritional consistency everywhere
-
US politician arrested after call records him ‘beating wife’
-
Martinez ‘never expected’ to divorce Berry
-
Even low levels of manganese can cause manganism: StudyNew York, Dec 29 (IANS) Welders exposed to airborne manganese at estimated levels set under federal safety standards can also develop neurological problems like Read More »
-
Indian researchers show how brain responds to trauma
-
Madras HC casts doubt on Jayalalithaa’s sudden death
-
Community-based therapy may alleviate depression, anxiety
-
Customised nanodiscs may kill cancerous tumours
-
This year will last a second longer than usualWashington, Dec 29 (IANS) For welcoming the New Year, you will have to wait a little longer than usual as timekeepers will add a Read More »
-
Google Doodle honours father of the raincoat
-
NASA astronauts to conduct spacewalks for power update
-
Our memory records physical sensations too
-
Autonomous trucks in platoons save fuel: Study
-
‘Hey Jude’ will be a treat to watch: Nivin PaulyChennai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actor Nivin Pauly says his upcoming Malayalam drama “Hey Jude”, in.. Read More »
-
‘Shatamanam Bhavathi’ slated for January 14 release
-
Mahesh Babu announces his line-up for 2017
-
Courtney Love’s dress row
-
Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017
-
Rupee, rates, reform, to be major themes for domestic boursesBy Rohit Vaid New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The adverse impact of demonetisation, along with.. Read More »
-
Smartron t.phone: Distinct looks paired with good performance
-
Coutinho outshines Neymar to win Samba d’Or
-
60-day interest waiver on farm loans from co-op banks: Modi
-
Government enhances credit guarantee scheme for up to Rs 2 crore: PM Modi
-
EPL tougher than La Liga, says Chelsea’s PedroLondon, Dec 29 (IANS) Chelsea forward Pedro on Thursday said football is more difficult in the English Premier League (EPL) than it was in Read More »
-
‘Hosting U-17 soccer World Cup to be AIFF’s biggest exam’
-
Have issued show cause notice to IOA: Sports Minister
-
McGrath picks Kohli to lead his Test Team of the Year
-
Atletico defender Luis regains fitness after thigh injury